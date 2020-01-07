Law of ‘Harsh Revenge’ notified to govt.: Parl. speaker

In a letter penned to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani notified the law of amending the countermeasure act against the announcement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization by the US.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in today’s open session of the parliament that in the previous anti-US law, CENTCOM was designated as a terrorist entity. “Today, following the cruel US measure in assassinating General Soleimani, the responsibility of which was accepted by the US President, we modify the previous law and announce that all members of Pentagon, commanders, agents and those responsible for the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani will be considered as terrorist forces.”

The US thought that they can weaken the resistance by the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, he said, adding that today, all the regional nations and resistance front are strengthened and support the resistance.

