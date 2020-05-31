Widespread protests exposed US empty democracy: Ansarallah spox

He made the remarks on Sunday, saying, “Widespread demonstrations against racism and brutality has engulfed the US and exposed its empty democracy.”

“The protest has revealed the reality of the United States and proved that it has never been the land of freedom and will never be as long as there is a racist regime that produces assassins,” he added.

The murder of George Floyd by US law enforcement led to widespread rallies in various cities in the country and created another challenge for US administration amid the pandemic.

FA/ 4938706