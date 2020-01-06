Envoy slams British media fearmongering headline

“As the Ambassador and high representative of my country in the UK, I strongly condemn the vicious lie and provocative news by #Times today,” wrote Hamid Baeidinejad in a tweet on Monday, in reference to the headline of a piece published in the London-based daily newspaper The Time, claiming that Iran has threatened to kill the UK troops.

“I will ask the concerned UK authorities to take swift action to stop such malicious false propaganda in this very sensitive time,” he added.

