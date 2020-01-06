  1. Politics
Envoy slams British media fearmongering headline

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, has condemned the fearmongering headline of the British daily national newspaper The Times, which falsely claims Iran had threatened to kill UK troops.

“As the Ambassador and high representative of my country in the UK, I strongly condemn the vicious lie and provocative news by #Times today,” wrote Hamid Baeidinejad in a tweet on Monday, in reference to the headline of a piece published in the London-based daily newspaper The Time, claiming that Iran has threatened to kill the UK troops.

“I will ask the concerned UK authorities to take swift action to stop such malicious false propaganda in this very sensitive time,” he added.

