22 January 2020 - 14:00

Pres. Rouhani signs law on adding sections on US crimes to textbooks

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani has signed off on the law obliging the government to add new chapters on US crimes in school and university textbooks.

The chief executive put his signature to the legislation on Wednesday, thus obligating its enactment by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, and Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The Islamic Republic legislators approved the motion on January 5, 2020, with 231 votes in favor and 2 against. 

The law requires the government to incorporate lessons about American crimes in textbooks, based on all available historical documents, especially those obtained from the US embassy in Tehran after its takeover in 1979.

