We will take revenge, vows IRGC chief

“I’d say the last word at the beginning: We will take revenge,” the IRGC chief said while speaking at the burial of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman on Tuesday.

He underlined that the US will face the consequences of its actions in a way that it will regret its mistake.

Major General Salami also added that the martyrdom of the Iranian anti-terror commander by the US terrorists will definitely lead to the end of the American forces’ presence in the region.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that a harsh vengeance "in due time and right place" awaits criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

