6 January 2020

Zarif holds phone conversations with German, British counterparts

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – In separate phone conversations on Monday, Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the last regional issues besides those related to JCPOA with UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab and Germany's Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas.

Zarif announced Iran's dissatisfaction about the recent stances of Europeans adding that "not understanding the reality is the strategic mistake of the Europe."

Zarif also blamed the US for sowing unrest in the region in particular after assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani. 

He also lamented about European's lack of commitment to their JCPOA obligations noting that Iran's reducing steps are all under the nuclear deal and reversible.

All the sides underlined the significance of avoiding tensions in the region.

