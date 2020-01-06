End of malign US presence in West Asia begins: FM Zarif

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?”

“Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region? And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people?,” he added referring to the presence of millions of Iranian in the funeral ceremony of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, who was martyred by US terrorists in Baghdad on Friday.

Zarif also emphasized, “End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun.”

MNA/