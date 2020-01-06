  1. Politics
6 January 2020 - 15:50

End of malign US presence in West Asia begins: FM Zarif

End of malign US presence in West Asia begins: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Referring to the massive funeral procession of the martyred commander of IRGC Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his companions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that end of malign US presence in West Asia has begun.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?”

“Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region? And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people?,” he added referring to the presence of millions of Iranian in the funeral ceremony of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, who was martyred by US terrorists in Baghdad on Friday.

Zarif also emphasized, “End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun.”

MNA/

News Code 154237

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News