China says US military intervention has heightened tension in ME region

Speaking in a news conference in Chinese capital Beijing on Mon., he lashed out at the exacerbation of tension in the Middle East through the military intervention of US and assassination of Gen. Soleimani and called on all regional countries to strive for ensuring peace and security in the region.

He also called on the United States not to abuse its military power.

In response to a question on the threat of Iraq by the US President Donald Trump to imposition of sanctions against this country, he stated, “Beijing is against use of sanctions threat against other countries.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson called on all parties to comply with the principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and also basic rules of the international relations.

He went on to say that territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq should be respected in line with preserving peace and stability in the Middle East and Persian Gulf.

IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Iraq’s Chief of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) along with eight others were assassinated near Baghdad International Airport on Fri. following the US airstrike ordered by the US President Trump.

