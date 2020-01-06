  1. Politics
Iran's missile forces at heightened state of alert: US official

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – According to a report, a US official has described Iran’s missile forces across the country at a "heightened state of alert".

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details or say whether the Iranian missiles were taking aim at any specific targets.

“They’re clearly at a heightened state of alert. Is that heightened state of alert to be better prepared defensively or to be better prepared offensively? That can’t be determined at this point,” the official said. “But we’re watching it closely.”

Following the assassination of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 8 others, in a US terrorist assault in Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Friday, Iran vowed a harsh vengeance "in due time and right place" awaits criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

