‘Terrorist in a suit’: Iran's Telecoms minister slams Trump

In his latest tweet, Jahromi likened the US President to Daesh [ISIL], Adolf Hitler and Genghis Khan who all hated culture, adding that Trump will soon learn that nobody can defeat "the Great Iranian Nation & Culture".

Jahromi's tweet comes in response to Trump's menacing post in which he vowed to hit Iranian targets, including cultural sites, "very fast and very hard" if Iran attacks US nationals or assets in retaliation to the American terrorists’ assassination of a top Iranian general.

MNA