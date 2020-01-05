Massive demonstration in US cities in condemnation of assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Protesters in Washington and other US cities flocked to the streets in condemnation of US terrorist attack in Iraq conducted at the official order of US President Donald Trump. Demonstrators also condemned Trump’s decision for dispatching 3,000 other forces to West Asia.

Iran’s Commander of Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Deputy Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated by the US terrorist forces at Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday.