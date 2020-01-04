Rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone, base hosting US troops: reports

An unguided ‘Katyusha’ rocket landed inside the Green Zone, Reuters said, citing police sources. There have been no reported casualties so far. Some accounts say the rocket landed not far from the US embassy, RT reported.

The blast allegedly blocked the road leading to the American diplomatic mission in the Iraqi capital. Mortar shells also hit the neighboring Jadriya district, where Baghdad University is located, injuring at least five people.

A separate report suggests that Balad Air Base, located some 60 kilometers north of Baghdad, has also come under rocket attack. The base houses some American troops.

MNA/PR