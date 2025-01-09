Lebanese parliament holds session to elect new president

The Lebanese parliament has begun a session to elect a president on Wednesday.

It is said that the possibility of electing a president is higher than in the past, but it is still not certain.

Since November 2022, the Lebanese political system has operated without a president and with an interim prime minister.

After the Lebanese parliamentarians failed in the morning session, the speaker of the parliament adjourned the session for 2 hours. They will continue the meeting in the afternoon.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday that the president would be elected by the Parliament on Thursday.

Joseph Aoun commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Armed Force, and Suleiman Frangieh, the head of the Marada Movement, are among the main presidential candidates for the post in Lebanon, and with Najib Mikati's statement, it seems that an agreement has been achieved between the Lebanese factions on the matter.

MNA