3 January 2020 - 12:11

Iranian to hold anti-US, Zionist rallies over Gen. Soleimani martyrdom

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iranian people will take to the streets after Friday Perayer to condemn US act over Gen. Soleimani martyrdom.

People of Iran will attend anti-US, Zionist rallies to commemorate Gen. Ghasem Soleimani after Friday Prayers throughout the country.

Gen. Ghasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed.

Issuing a statement IRGC announced that the Iranian commander was martyred in a US airstrike early morning today.

Soleimani was a key figure in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

