Iran summons Swiss envoy to protest against US’ warmongering

Markus Leitner was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to receive an official protest note regarding Washington’s recent aggression in Iraq and the US officials’ warmongering against Iran, which are a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter.

Mohsen Baharvand, the Iranian Foreign Ministry official for US affairs, expressed Iran’s support to Iraq as an independent country and its people as a freedom-seeking and honorable nation.

He said the US military has murdered at least 25 and injured dozens of young Iraqis without providing any reasonable proof for its claims against them.

“Naturally, the Iraqi people have the right to react to a country that has occupied their land and killed its young citizens,” he added.

In fatal aggression on Monday, the US military forces targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), killing at least 25 PMU fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injured over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Following the attacks, thousands of angry Iraqi demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad on Tuesday and Wednesday to condemn the belligerent move.

Baharvand referred to the baseless claims by the US officials that Iran was directly involved in the Iraqi people’s protests during which they stormed the US Embassy, saying, “The Americans would better abandon their balme games and stop making baseless claims against Iran.”

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump reacted to the gathering of Iraqi citizens outside the US Embassy and put the blame on Iran, saying, “Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible.”

Floridan Senator Marco Rubio also put the blame on the Islamic Republic in a tweet, saying, “Iran is directly responsible for orchestrating the storming of the US Embassy in Iraq and must be held accountable for it and the safety of every American serving there.”

MNA/IRN83616742