Iraqi security forces raid Kataib Hezbollah HQ in Baghdad

Some reports indicate that Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces have arrested three commanders of the paramilitary group during the raid.

Iraqi security forces also confiscated multiple rocket launchers as reported by AFP, citing three officials. The outlet noted that this was the first raid against individuals who have been accused of carrying out anti-US rocket attacks.

"Based on intelligence information, a CTS unit raided a base used by Brigade 45, seizing three rocket launchers and arresting 13 fighters," an unnamed official said, according to AFP.

Some reports claim that the order for this attack has been issued by new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Washington has accused Kataib Hezbollah of carrying out the late December 2019 rocket attack on the K1 military base outside of Kirkuk in northern Iraq. As many as 30 rockets were launched into the military facility, and one US civilian contractor died as a result of the attack.

MAH/ 4958516/sputnik