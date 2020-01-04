Rouhani, Erdogan hold phone talks

No further details have yet been revealed about this conversation, the news of which was announced by Alireza Moezi, the communications and information director of the president’s office.

As reported, before holding talks with Erdogan, Rouhani met and held talks with Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran.

Moezi described both conversations as 'important'.

Thani met and held talks on regional issues with Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif, where the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues, especially the new situation in Iraq and the assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

MNA/4816491