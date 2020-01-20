  1. Politics
30,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in NW Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Some 30,000 liters of smuggled fuel were seized in Miandoab, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran, said the police commander of Miandoab.

Colonel Hassan Sheikh Nezhad made the announcement on Monday, saying that patrol officers suspected one tank-truck and stopped it at the checkpoint of Miandoab -Tabriz road.

The tank-truck consisting of 30,000 smuggled Kerosene was seized, he said, adding that one smuggler has been also arrested in the operation and handed to judiciary officials.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

