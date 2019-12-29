Jahanbakhsh tells of his ‘incredible feeling’ after scoring first goal for Brighton

The 26-year-old moved from Alkmaar in the Netherlands to Brighton & Hove Albion on the English south coast last season after impressing in the Eredivisie Dutch league. He made 19 appearances in the Premier League for the Seagulls however failed to score a goal.

On just his second appearance this season the winger netted with a nice strike beating Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Brighton went on to win the game 2-0 with Aaron Mooy also getting his first goal for Brighton.

“It was an incredible feeling,” he told the club’s website. “When I knew I was playing I had a good feeling that I could help the team. I’ve had to wait a long time for this moment, and I am glad I took it. It was the perfect afternoon for us: three points, a goal for myself and a clean sheet.”

“It took longer than I expected to get my chance this season and I was determined to grab it,” added Jahanbakhsh. “I’ve been training well day in day out and every time I get my chance I want to make an impact.

“I always felt we had control of the game. We have had some good performances recently and been a bit unlucky.

“At home, with our fans behind us, I thought we did a great job as a team. Every individual helped each other, we created chances and defensively we were very good.”

