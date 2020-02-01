  1. Sports
1 February 2020 - 14:00

Jahanbakhsh up for Premier goal prize

Jahanbakhsh up for Premier goal prize

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The stunning overhead goal of Brighton’s and Team Melli winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh against Chelsea has been shortlisted for the best goal of the Premier League in January.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been confirmed as a contender for the Premier League goal of the month prize for January, Theargus reported.

His spectacular overhead kick on New Year’s Day against Chelsea is one of eight goals shortlisted.

The list also includes Richarlison’s well-taken winner against the Seagulls for Everton.

Other contenders are James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury (both Leicester at Newcastle), Sebastien Haller (West Ham v Bournemouth), Nathan Redmond (Southampton at Crystal Palace), Jay Rodriguez (Burnley at Manchester United) and Raul Jimenez (Wolves v Liverpool).

The winner is partly decided by a fans’ poll. Votes can be cast at premierleague.com.

MNA/PR

News Code 155140

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News