Wilmots drops unprepared players for World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia, Bahrain

Wilmots has named the team after the end of Iran Professional League’s sixth match day and as predicted, he has omitted some players both playing inside and outside the country who seem to be out of required readiness, including Esteghlal’s Seyyed Hossein Hosseini and Vouria Ghafouri, Persepolis’ Mehdi Torabi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Brighton.

From the other side, the Belgian coach has invited new players such as Sepahan’s striker Mohammad Mohebbi to show that he is constantly watching different players.

Team Melli is pooled in Group C of the second round of qualifiers alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Cambodia. Wilmots’ men gained a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong in their first match.

The team will host Cambodia in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on October 10 before taking on Bahrain in Manama five days later.

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Tractor), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders:

Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Milad Mohammadi (Gent), Siavash Yazdani (Esteghlal), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Persepolis), Morteza Pouraliganji (Al-Arabi), Mohammad Naderi (Persepolis), Morteza Manouri (Sepahan)

Midfielders:

Omid Ebrahimi (Al Ahli, Qatar), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Ashkan Dejagah (Tractor), Ali Karimi (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor), Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves)

Strikers:

Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave), Sardar Azmoun (Zenit), Karim Ansarifard (Al-Sailiya), Mohammad Mohebbi (Sepahan)

