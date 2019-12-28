  1. Politics
28 December 2019 - 20:29

Iran summons Kuwaiti charge d’affaires

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned Kuwait’s charge d’affaires over a recent anti-Iran meeting between some Kuwaiti officials and a representative of a separatist group.

The Kuwaiti charge d’affaires in Tehran went to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday to receive Iran’s strong protest against the anti-Iran session in the Arab country which was held between Kuwaiti officials and a representative of a terrorist group that pursues separatist goals.

The Foreign Ministry reminded the Kuwaiti official that such moves show a blatant interference in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs and are a clear violation of the amicable ties between the two neighboring countries.

The charge d’affaires was also notified that countries cannot shirk responsibility in such cases.

