Iran summons Kuwaiti charge d’affaires

The Kuwaiti charge d’affaires in Tehran went to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday to receive Iran’s strong protest against the anti-Iran session in the Arab country which was held between Kuwaiti officials and a representative of a terrorist group that pursues separatist goals.

The Foreign Ministry reminded the Kuwaiti official that such moves show a blatant interference in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs and are a clear violation of the amicable ties between the two neighboring countries.

The charge d’affaires was also notified that countries cannot shirk responsibility in such cases.

