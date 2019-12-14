  1. Politics
14 December 2019 - 12:45

Kuwait opposes sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Pointing out Kuwait is not eager to see Iran under siege, the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nation Mansour Al-Otaibi stressed that Iran is Kuwait’s Muslim neighbor and no one is in favor of sanctions.

In an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera, Al-Otaibi expressed hope that the differences between the countries in the region would be resolved, noting that there are positive signs of the possibility of bilateral talks between Tehran and Washington.

He made the remarks days after the release of the final statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC).

In PGCC's statement, the council claimed that Iran was continuing hostile actions in the region.

The 40th Summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council was held on 10 December in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The PGCC leaders discussed some key topics to enhance cooperation and integration amongst member states in political, defense, security, social and economic fields.

