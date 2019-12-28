Self-sufficiency in defense sector, a model for other fields: Hatami

“Self-sufficiency in the defense and military fields can be a model for the development of the Islamic Establishment,” he said, adding, “we should achieve prosperity and self-sufficiency in economic fields by taking the defense sector as an example and cutting any form of dependency.”

He made the remarks Saturday while paying a visit to agricultural complexes related to the Defense Ministry in Varamin county, South of Tehran.

He said that sustainable security is needed for investment and economic growth in the country, adding that manpower and defense tools are the two main pillars of such security.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, especially its defense and military sectors, has been under severest sanctions since the Islamic Revolution but today, Iran’s armed forces and defense industry have achieved an enormous capability and self-sufficiency that they are able to design, produce and use their required tools according to the threats,” he said.

He went on to say that ‘economic war’ and ‘maximum pressure policy’ are the last plots of enemies against the Iranian nation. “In these sensitive conditions, economy is the main battlefield,” he said, calling on all Iranians to boost the national economy through adhering to Resistance Economy and relying on internal resources.

