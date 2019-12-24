  1. Politics
Zarif lauds Iran-Oman ‘amicable’ ties

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hailed the “amicable” ties between Tehran and Muscat, stressing that the Islamic Republic will stand by Oman.

“As usual, I visited Muscat to discuss and consult with senior officials in the Sultanate of Oman on Monday and Tuesday regarding bilateral relations and regional and international issues.”

“Iran and Oman have always been two friendly neighbors with very close relations,” added.

The top diplomat stressed, “We will always stand by the Sultanate of Oman.”

Zari arrived in Muscat on Monday and has held separate talks with senior Omani officials in the past two days, including his Omani counterpart, Yusuf bin Alawi, Minister of the Palace Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nua'mani, and deputy prime minister Sayed Fahd bin Mahmud al-Said.

