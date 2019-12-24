Iran not to forget friends in adversity: FM spox

Mousavi referred to the challenges created by the United States after it unilaterally left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program in 2018, saying that despite the difficulties, some friends, such as Russia and China, have stood by Iran.

“Tehran will never forget its friends of difficult times,” he stressed.

Mousavi pointed to the amicable and longstanding relations between Iran and Russia, saying the two countries, as neighbors and regional powers, will continue their joint efforts in different international stages despite many hurdles created by some adversary countries.

He emphasized that the Tehran-Moscow ties are based on common interests, expressing hope that the mutual cooperation would be expanded to benefit both nations.

