FM Zarif calls for 'collective' measure to push back US 'addiction' to sanctions

“The US' approach to sanctions betrays a pathological and reckless addiction—a condition that renders no bounds or boundary to what the US may or may not do,” Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

“And this addictive behavior affects friends and foes alike, unless collectively pushed back,” he added, while also using ‘#EconomicTerrorism’.

The remarks came as Washington has threatened to impose sanctions on its allies, i.e. European countries and Turkey, for cooperating with Russia for gas pipeline projects.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Russia will continue to implement its economic projects despite sanctions, adding that the United States, by imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, is trying to deprive its European allies of a guaranteed supply of energy from Russia and to impose its liquefied gas.

EU, Germany and Turkey have also strongly condemned US unilateralism.

MNA/ 4804920