21 December 2019 - 18:32

Pres. Rouhani:

Japan proposes new way to evade US sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Referring to Japan's willingness to continue their cooperation with Iran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Japanese officials proposed a way to bypass US sanctions against Iran during his visit to Tokyo.

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad Airport, Iranian President told reporters that during his talks with Japanese officials they have proposed the Iranian side a new way to evade the US sanctions against Iran. 

He said due to the harmful effects of sanctions on all countries many countries are making efforts to break the US sanctions including Japanese and Europeans.

Touching upon the energy security in the region Rouhani added that Japan agrees with Iran's plan.

The president also said the Japanese government has expressed its readiness to invest in Iran's Chabahar. 

