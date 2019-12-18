Iran ranks 1st in neuroscience field in ME region

He made the remarks at the 8th Congress of Basic and Clinical Neurosciences, held at Razi Conferences Center on Wed. and added, “scientific productions in the field of neurosciences have gained considerable growth in the country in a way that the country has stood at 19th rank in terms of number of articles and papers developed in relevant field.”

Also, Islamic Republic of Iran has stood at the 16th place in the world in the field of development of clinical medical papers, so that effective steps should be taken in order to promote this rank.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Akhoundzadeh pointed to the sanctions imposed against the country in various fields and added, “sanctions have created critical problems but the country’s pharmaceutical industry enjoys high potentials and can overcome sanctions.”

It is hoped that the country will attain self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical industries with the cooperation and collaboration of knowledge-based companies, the deputy health minister emphasized.

