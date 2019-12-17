Iran to turn into 1st regional country in covering ‘public health’

With changing behavior and approaches as well as realizing development of public health, Islamic Republic of Iran will be turned into the first regional country in covering ‘public health’ system.

He made the remarks on Tue. in the introduction ceremony of new chancellor of Qazvin University of Medical Sciences and added, “promoting health of people, safeguarding financial resources of people and accountability concurrent with honoring and covering public health are of the most important and salient mission of the ministry.”

He pointed to the “Health Reform Plan” and added, “the Health Reform Plan has four important objectives as follows: boosting health in society, protecting financial resources of people against financial risks of diseases, responding to people and observing dignity of patients, so that the latter one is the most important mission of the ministry.”

MNA/4800274