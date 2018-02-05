Scientific growth in Iran over past 4 decades

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The acting director of ISC (Islamic world science citation center) said "Iran has experienced rapid scientific progress during the 4 decades after Islamic Revolution."

Dr. Mohammad Reza Dehghani, asserted "international valid scientific institutions acknowledge Iran's rapid scientific progress after Islamic Revolution. We have invested on strategic technologies, including bio-technology, micro electronic technology, nano technology, medicinal plants, new energies, … leading us towards flourishing in scientific field, and being placed among well-known technological countries."

According to the recent report released by Nature Index Institute on January 24, Islamic republic of Iran has leapfrogged in science and technology with a 22% annual growth rate, making it first in the global ranking, he noted.

"China and India ranked second with 14 percent of scientific growth. Brazil, South Korea, Australia, Spain, Italy, Russia and Canada are placed next accordingly."

He said "based on the statistics provided in the Web of Science, Iran's share of science production has risen from 0.09% in 1979 to 1.9% in 2017, shifting it from 43th to 16th in world ranking."

He stressed "the number of documents registered and the country's share in science production in 2017 are 90 and 20 times, respectively, more than those in 1979.

The figures also show a 6 percent growth in annual average rate of publishing scientific articles.

