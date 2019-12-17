Rouhani leaves for Malaysia; next stop Japan

The Iranian president is making a trip to Malaysia at the official request of the country’s prime minister for taking part in the Islamic countries' summit in Kuala Lumpur from Dec. 18-21.

The event, on the theme of “The Role of Development in Achieving National Security,” will gather around 450 leaders, scholars, clerics, and thinkers from 52 countries including Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkey.

President Rouhani is slated to address the summit and outline Iran’s regional and international policies.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of participating officials.

Wrapping up his three-day stay in Malaysia, Rouhani will then depart for Tokyo at the official invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

According to Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, “Rouhani's visit to Japan is an intensive working visit. He will be in Japan for less than 24 hours… The main topic of this visit is to pursue the expansion of bilateral relations and facilitate consultations between the two sides about regional conditions and international issues.”

Abbas Araghchi further confirmed that Rouhani had no plan for talks with US officials during his visit to Japan.

