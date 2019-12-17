India’s SIFFCY hosts 4 Iranian tittles

Iranian feature, ‘Here my village’ directed by Abbas Aram won the festival's four main awards including best director and best screenplay awards, as well as best film award of Film Critics Circle of India Award (FCCI) and Jury award of International Center pour Les Films de l' Enfance et la Jeunesse (CIFEJ).

Iranian short animated piece ‘This side, other side’ directed by Lida Fazli also won the best screenplay award at the short film competitions sector and best film award of Young Jury at SIFFCY 2019.

‘The fisherman and spring’ directed by Seyed Hassan Soltani and ‘Beyond the black’ directed by Saeid Sodagar and Sepideh Eidi were two other Iranian short films that took part in this edition of the event.

The 5th edition of Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY) was held on 9-15 December 2019 at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi, India. The main objective of SIFFCY has been to engage, entertain, educate & empower young minds through meaningful films and film-related activities.

ZZ/IRN 83598444