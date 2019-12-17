Qatar ready to mediate between Iran, Persian Gulf states: Qatari FM

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar’s Foreign minister stressed that the Persian Gulf states should recognize Iran as their neighbor in the region, according to Al Jazeera.

He also emphasized the importance of direct dialogue between these countries and Iran for resolving conflicts rather than escalating tensions, saying that Qatar and Kuwait have always called for direct dialogue with Iran, and Iran also has no obstacle for negotiation.

Al Thani also informed Qatar's readiness to play a mediating role between Iran and the Persian Gulf states, adding that hostility by some of the PGCC states to Qatar prevents it from playing this role.

The Qatari Foreign Minister also welcomed the news of the Saudi-Yemeni talks to end the war, saying that ending the war is in the interest of the nations in the region.

