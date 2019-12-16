Iran mulling over Rouhani’s trip to Japan: Mousavi

“Iran and Japan are old friends. Japan is among important countries in east Asia and Iran is among important ones in west Asia,” he said, “President Abe made a trip to Iran and President Rouhani’s trip to Tokyo is being investigated.”

Mousavi’s remarks came while Japanese media, including the Japan Times, have announced that Japan and Iran are making final arrangements for their leaders to hold talks on December 20.

According to them, President Rouhani is planning to arrive in Japan on the evening of December 19 for a three-day visit after stopping in Malaysia, where he is expected to attend a conference.

Mousavi, on Monday, confirmed that Rouhani will make a trip to Malaysia.

In his earlier remarks on December 14, Mousavi said “Japan has proposed some suggestions to reduce the tensions and we hope President Rouhani’s visit to Japan would be a fruitful and improving one.”

He referred to the warm ties between the two countries and that Japan stood among fixed customers of Iranian oil which was obliged to withdraw from purchasing due to US sanctions.

MNA/4799059