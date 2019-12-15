  1. Technology
Logitrans Expo 2019 kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – The 4th edition of Transport, Logistics and Related Industries Exhibition (Logitrans Expo 2019) kicked off on Sunday morning at Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The exhibition opened today at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, northern Tehran in the presence of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and will run till December 17.

Some 312 domestic companies along with 15 foreign firms are showcasing their products in this edition of the event.

Logistics and smart transportation, energy management, and the increase of the level of transportation services in the aviation, maritime and rail sectors are among the objectives of the Logitrans Expo 2019.

