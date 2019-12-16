Audience picks top 5 docs at 13th Cinema Vérité

The top five films picked by the audience are (in order of popularity):

‘No Place for Angels’, directed by Sam Kalantari

‘The Marriage Project’, directed by Hesam Eslami, Atie Attarzadeh

‘Scenes from A Separation’, directed by Vahid Sedaghat

‘The Forbidden Strings’, directed by Hasan Nouri

‘Guardian’, directed by Fathollah Amiri, Nima Asgari

The Audience Award will be granted to the top three most popular films during the awarding ceremony on Monday evening.

‘No Place for Angel’, which depicts the hopes, fears, and dreams of the national Iranian women’s hockey team, is also being considered for best director (feature-length), best cinematography, best sound mixing, best film score, and best editing awards.

Cinema Vérité is Iran’s most prominent festival dedicated to documentaries, with an aim to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

The event is organized by Iran Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) and presided over by Mohammad Hamidi Moghadam for its 13th edition.

The 13th Cinema Vérité was held on 9-15 December. The awarding ceremony will be held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 16.

