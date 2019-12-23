38th Fajr Film Festival unveils documentary lineup

The committee, comprising Babak Behdad, Ramin Heidari, and Morteza Shabani, have selected the following ten documentaries to take part at the documentary competition section of the 38th edition of Fajr Film Festival:
Lady, directed by Mohammad Habibi Mansour
The Marriage Project directed by Hesam Eslami, Atie Attarzadeh
No Place for Angels directed by Sam Kalantari
Eclipse directed by Mohsen Ostad Ali
Narrow Red Line directed by Farzad Khoshdast
It’s Winter directed by Mehrdad Zahedian
Life Among Warring Flags directed by Mohsen Eslam-Zadeh
Excellency directed by Sajjad Imani
Kami directed by Mitra Ebrahimi
Kill Mehdi Araghi directed by Abdolreza Nematollahi
All selected documentaries had recently taken part at the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinema Vérité, held in Tehran from December 9 to 15, 2019.
The 38th edition of Fajr Film Festival will take place from 1st to 11th January 2020, and presided over by Ebrahim Darougheh Zadeh.
