38th Fajr Film Festival unveils documentary lineup

The committee, comprising Babak Behdad, Ramin Heidari, and Morteza Shabani, have selected the following ten documentaries to take part at the documentary competition section of the 38th edition of Fajr Film Festival:

Lady, directed by Mohammad Habibi Mansour

The Marriage Project directed by Hesam Eslami, Atie Attarzadeh

No Place for Angels directed by Sam Kalantari

Eclipse directed by Mohsen Ostad Ali

Narrow Red Line directed by Farzad Khoshdast

It’s Winter directed by Mehrdad Zahedian

Life Among Warring Flags directed by Mohsen Eslam-Zadeh

Excellency directed by Sajjad Imani

Kami directed by Mitra Ebrahimi

Kill Mehdi Araghi directed by Abdolreza Nematollahi

All selected documentaries had recently taken part at the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinema Vérité, held in Tehran from December 9 to 15, 2019.

The 38th edition of Fajr Film Festival will take place from 1st to 11th January 2020, and presided over by Ebrahim Darougheh Zadeh.

