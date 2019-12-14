9th intl. conference on acoustic and vibration to be held in late Dec.

The conference will be held at the Iran University of Science and Technology.

The idea of the conference is for the scientists, scholars, engineers and students from the universities all around the world and the industry to present ongoing research activities, and hence to foster research relations between the universities and the industry.

Such conferences can provide an excellent opportunity for meeting some of the most experienced scientists, researchers and engineers, from inside or outside of Iran, to share their latest scientific achievements and technological developments in the different branches of the acoustics and vibrations in order to enhance the motivation and knowledge of the students and interested people in the mentioned field.

