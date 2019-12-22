  1. Politics
22 December 2019 - 10:55

IRGC chief meets with army forces’ cmdr.

IRGC chief meets with army forces’ cmdr.

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami met and held talks with the Commander of Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Seyyed Abdol-Rahim Mousavi on Sun. in line with boosting interactions and more cooperation in various fields.

In this meeting, the programs and strategies for strengthening interaction and evermore cooperation and collaboration in various fields were reviewed.

MNA/4804202

News Code 153583

