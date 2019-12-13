US administrations have committed systematic violations of human rights: Syria

The Ministry, in a statement marking the 70th anniversary of International Human Rights Day, called for conducting an international investigation into the crimes against humanity perpetrated by those administrations all over the world, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

“The government of the Syrian Arab Republic reminds of the crimes committed by the illegitimate US-led “International Coalition” against the Syrian civilians, including the killing of thousands of citizens in Raqqa city and destroying it completely in a blatant violation of human rights conventions and rules of international law and international humanitarian law, and using internationally-banned phosphorous bombs against Syrian women and children,” said the Ministry.

“Raising the context of the International declaration of Human rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 10th, 1948 requires conducting an international investigation into the crimes against humanity and human rights perpetrated by the US administrations all over the world, including Laos, Iraq, Libya, Guantanamo and many other countries,” the Ministry said.

It concluded by saying that a lot of human rights protocols seize the opportunity of International Human Rights Day to stress condemnation of the US practices and violations of the human rights.

