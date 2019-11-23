US looting Syrian oil: Al-Jafari

Addressing a Security Council meeting early on Saturday, Bashar al-Jafari said the US state terrorism has targeted Syria intending to change the region's geopolitical map.

"The Syrian war will end when foreign support for terrorism ends," he added.

He stressed, "The Syrian constitution and its future belong to the Syrian people, and the greatest danger for Syria's constitutional committee is some attempt to interfere in its process to thwart efforts."

Al-Jafari added, "The US occupies Syrian oil wells and plunders the Syrians' revenues in the shadow of the UN Security Council's silence."

The US President Donald Trump was not embarrassed to frankly announce the policy of looting Syrian oil when he recently asserted that the decision to keep his occupation forces in the Syrian al-Jazeera region is for “Syrian oil only.”

MNA/4778262