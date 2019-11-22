  1. Politics
Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on December 10-11

Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on December 10-11

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Iran, Russia and Turkey on December 10-11, Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Friday.

Tleuberdi provided no details about the agenda or participants in the talks, according to Reuters.

The talks on Syria, known as the Astana process, were launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva. So far, 13 meetings have been held.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

