Ansarullah source voices doubt over Saudi prisoner exchange

The source added, in an interview with Sputnik Arabic news service, "We do not know their identity and whether they are military or had been detained by Riyadh. The coming hours will probably shed more light on the issue.”

He continued, "A delegation from the Committee of prisoners in Sanaa will meet with the International Committee of the Red Cross in the coming hours.”

The source pointed out that the Saudi-led coalition announced the release of the prisoners before the operation took place, or before they delivered any information about them. This is while the coalition failed this week to exchange 135 prisoners from both sides in Taiz (60 from the coalition and 75 from Ansar Allah).

The source confirmed that the coming hours will carry full details on whether the deal was completed or not.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a leader with the Ansar Allah movement, welcomed in a tweet the announcement of the Saudi-led coalition to release 200 Yemeni prisoners, calling on the coalition to release all detainees.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition announced through its spokesman, Turki al-Malki, that 200 Yemeni war prisoners had been released as part of the Stockholm Agreement prisoner exchange.

