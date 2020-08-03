‘Exodus’ to participate at Intl. Human Rights FilmFest.

The documentary "Exodus" directed by Bahman Kiarostami will be screened at the fourth edition of the Taiwan International Human Rights Film Festival in September 2020 by the National Museum of Human Rights.

In this thematic event features films from Iran, Hong Kong, Austria, France, Taiwan, Denmark, Guatemala, Germany, and Cambodia will be screened.

‘Exodus’ has won the Special Jury Award at the 30th edition of the New Orleans Film Festival and also received an Award of Excellence at the New Asian Currents section of the Japanese film festival.

It has been screened at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival as well.

The documentary focuses on migrant workers from Afghanistan who entered Iran illegally and now wish to go back home, and they make their case at the government center near the border. ‘Exodus’ narrates the stories of people with different family and work circumstances from Iran with a reggae lilt, according to the festival.

Bahman, son of the celebrated filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, said that he was inspired by his father in making ‘Exodus’. “The film owes a debt to Abbas Kiarostami’s ‘Homework’ and ‘First Graders’.”

