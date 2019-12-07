1,500 liters of smuggled fuel seized in Qazvin Province

Colonel Bahram Mansouri, Police Chief of Alborz County, said on Saturday that in continuation of measures to combat fuel smuggling, police forces of Qazvin Province have seized 1,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the county.

One tank-truck consisted of smuggled Kerosene was seized, he said, adding that the smuggler has been also arrested in the operation and handed to judiciary officials.

Fuel, especially diesel, is being moved illegally out of the country through cities bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey, says Alireza Zeighami, deputy oil minister for refining and distribution. Between 7 million-10 million liters of petrol and diesel are smuggled out every day, according to Iranian state media. Analysts are attributing a 7 percent rise in fuel consumption to an increase in smuggling activity.

MNA/ 4790908