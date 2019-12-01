Over 47,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

The police chief of Nimruz Colonel Ali Mir said on Sunday that Nimruz highway patrol officers suspected two tank-trucks and stopped them at the checkpoint of Nehbandan-Zahedan road.

The tank-trucks consisted of 47,470 smuggled diesel fuel were seized, he said, adding that the smugglers have been also arrested in the operation and handed to judiciary officials.

Although Iranian rial has experienced depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

MNA/IRN 83575949