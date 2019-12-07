  1. Politics
7 December 2019 - 13:46

‘Bayandor’ destroyer joins Iranian fleet in southern waters

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – The ‘Admiral Bayandor’ destroyer has joined the Iranian Navy’s Nabovat Third Zone in Konarak County near the country’s southern waters.

The ‘Bayandor’ destroyer joined the Iranian Navy’s fleet in southern waters this morning, during a ceremony attended by Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

The destroyer joined the fleet in the Iranian Navy’s Nabovat Third Zone in Konarak with an aim to strengthen the Navy’s presence in Northern Indian Ocean as well as its trans-regional presence in international waters.

On Nov. 27, Iran’s Navy commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the naval forces of Iran, China and Russia would stage a joint wargame in northern Indian Ocean next month.

He told Mehr that the joint wargame delivers this message to the world that any kind of security at sea must include the interests of all concerned countries.

