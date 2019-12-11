Self-reliance in manufacturing maritime equipment, salient achievements of Islamic Revolution

He drew a comparison between the situation of the Armed Forces before and after the Islamic Revolution and said, “if we want to compare the highlights of differences of the army before and after the Islamic Revolution, it should be noted that withdrawal of military advisers and self-reliance in the field of equipment are of the most important and salient achievements of the Islamic Revolution.”

He made the remarks on Thu. while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Parliament’s Cultural Commission and said, “since we are after promoting and enhancing deterrence power in the country, we have to increase defense capability of the country, so, manpower is one of the components that is effective in the promotion of defense power of the country.”

Benefited from the most experienced and expert manpower, “we could gain salient achievements in the field of manufacturing the most modern and complicated defense equipment in various fields.”

He called on senior officials of the country especially legislators in the Parliament to throw their weight behind the Armed Forces of the country in line with materializing most of their objectives.

