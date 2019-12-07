Iranian Navy unveils new domestic drone

Dubbed Simorgh, the combat drone was displayed in a ceremony, attended by Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, in the southeastern coastal city of Konarak, Sistan and Baluchestan province, on Saturday.

With a range of 1,500 kilometers and a service ceiling of 25,000 feet, It has a flight endurance of 24 hours.

According to Rear Admiral Khanzadi, Simorgh can be used for combat, reconnaissance, and tactical operations, and electronic warfare.

The drone can carry a payload of bombs and rockets or smart missiles and is designed to hit both fixed and mobile targets.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is the naval version of Shahed-129, a powerful combat drone that was mass-produced in 2013. Shahed-129 is now in service in the fight against drug traffickers and terrorists, patrol and reconnaissance missions along the territorial and sea borders, environmental operations, and for taking aerial images.

